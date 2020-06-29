Youth all over the world face same challenges.

The challenges faced by the youth are the same regardless of where they come from.

This was the consensus when young people across the world converged on a webinar on Sunday evening to discuss issues affecting the youth in their countries.

From racism, youth unemployment to gender-based violence, the group - mostly comprising of young people from the US and Africa - shared their experiences which were similar in many ways.

One of the panellist, Bontle Mhlungu, who currently lives in the US, argued that people who shouted "All Lives Matter" during the Black Lives Matter protests were detached from reality.

“The statement by saying that all lives matter you’re insinuating that we’re all on the same level, that there’s no struggle between anyone and that anyone should be okay and that we’re all fine, but act of the matter is that if all lives matter then none of us would be in this situation we’re in now,” Mhlungu said.