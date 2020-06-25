MultiChoice and the YES initiative give back to the givers

Hailing from Meloding in the Free State, Kenneth Mashotho is about to add another job to his already impressive CV.

At a time when unemployment is projected to reach 50% due to the damaging effects of Covid-19, Mashotho is one of 400 who will take part in the Youth Employment Services (YES) campaign, in partnership with the MultiChoice Group.

Mashotho and his fellow candidates will participate in a telecommunications internship that will culminate in job placements.

“Telecommunications and technology are important in today’s society and the opportunity will allow me to upgrade my skills and gain knowledge in this area.”

Mashotho shies away from speaking too much about himself, instead points to the needs of others. “I’m looking forward to how I can continue to play a positive role in my community,” he says.

His various undertakings include a gardening project that feeds people and keeps youngsters off the streets.

The MultiChoice initiative means he will also be able to help his family financially.

“I am from a poor background and live with four siblings and my grandmother. I am the breadwinner and this opportunity will go a long way towards alleviating the stress of putting food on the table,” says Masotho.

MultiChoice has invested about R40m into the YES campaign, which is a presidential initiative. From the total investment, R35m will go towards creating 400 new jobs for youths who have never worked before.

The remaining R5m will fund the production of five 15-minute films, which will be housed on Showmax. The films will profile businesses that have opened their doors to the initiative’s young job seekers.

This article was paid for by the MultiChoice Group.