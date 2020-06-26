Miss SA defends paid voting system: 'Part of the funds will be used to upskill the top 10'

Miss SA has defended its paid voting system after criticism from the public this week, saying it was an inclusionary process and some funds would be used to train the contestants.

On Wednesday, the beauty pageant announced its top 15 and detailed how the public can vote using a paid system.

Miss SA revealed votes can be cast on the pageant's website by using a credit card.

There are three voting bundles people can select from: R20 for four votes; R50 for 12 votes;and R100 for 25 votes (five free votes).

For those voting by using cash, Miss SA said they would have to go a money market counter at any Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Shoprite or Usave store, choose their voting bundle and the cashier will cast their votes on the Computicket system and print a voting receipt.

The paid system was criticised by many online who said it was “tone deaf”, given how people have been economically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some even accused the pageant of “excluding people” because “they know their supporters can’t afford to pay for votes”.