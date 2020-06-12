South Africa

PODCAST | A teenager's deadly secret - Part 2

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 12 June 2020 - 13:33
True Crime South Africa takes a look at conflicting and controversial evidence in this case and asks: Was justice really served?
Image: 123RF/skycinema

In the case of four boys who were convicted of murdering a homeless man in Pretoria, the information received by the public around the case painted a picture of unquestionable guilt.

When we dig a little deeper, though, and look into expert witness testimony and the autopsy report, that sharp clarity begins to grow a little hazy.

In Part 2 of Episode 32, True Crime South Africa takes a look at conflicting and controversial evidence in this case and asks: Was justice really served? 

PODCAST | A teenager's deadly secret

On December 3 2001, the body of an unidentified man was found in Moreleta Park, Pretoria.
