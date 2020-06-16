Malema calls for return of ban on booze throughout lockdown

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the reinstatement of the ban on alcohol for the whole duration of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Malema was addressing his party’s Youth Day rally on Tuesday.

He said the impact of alcohol consumption on the country’s ailing health system during the Covid-19 epidemic was undesirable.

To this end, imposing a ban on alcohol sales as was the case during level 5 and 4 of the lockdown was the only solution.

The government need look no further than the impact alcohol consumption has had on trauma units of hospitals since the lifting of the ban on June 1.

For instance, he said, Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town reported a spike in the number of people admitted to its trauma unit because of alcohol from June 1, rising from 8 to 20 daily.

As if this was not enough, he went on, Chris Hani Baragwanath doubled admissions after the booze ban was lifted.