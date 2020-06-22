Aspen says it has capacity to meet demand for dexamethasone

Pharmaceutical giant Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd said on Monday the company had sufficient local capacity to produce injections to meet any demand surge for dexamethasone.

The 60-year-old drug dexamethasone has been found to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, scientists at University of Oxford said last week, calling the discovery a "major breakthrough".

Aspen, South Africa's biggest supplier of drugs with a market share of 22% in sub-Saharan Africa, manufactures both the injectable and tablet forms of the drug, mainly used for treatment of tumours, asthma and other respiratory ailments.

"Aspen fortunately has necessary capacity ... to ramp up considerably," said Stephen Saad, Group Chief Executive of Aspen, referring to its South African facilities.

The drug can get to market quickly as it is already registered, Saad said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.

South Africa, however, does not have capacity for tablets which has to be sourced from Aspen's global supply network, he said.