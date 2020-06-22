Family of man killed by reach stacker can now sue RAF for damages

The reach stacker, a vehicle used for handling cargo containers in terminals or ports, is a motor vehicle as contemplated in the Road Accident Fund (RAF) Act, the Supreme Court of Appeal held on Monday.

It dismissed an appeal by the RAF against an order of the full bench of the Western Cape High Court in February last year, which held that the reach stacker is a motor vehicle.

Simphiwe Robert Makutoana was at the multipurpose terminal at Cape Town harbour, where he was employed as a stevedore, when a reach stacker collided with him in 2010.

Makutoana died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

His wife Thandiswa Linah Mbele instituted action for loss of support in the high court against the fund for the payment of damages incurred by her and their four minor children.

The fund disputed liability and alleged, among others, that the reach stacker was not a vehicle as defined in the RAF Act.

Judge Siraj Desai originally determined that it was not a vehicle as contemplated in the RAF Act and dismissed Mbele's claim.

Mbele was granted leave to appeal to the full bench of the high court, which found that it was indeed a motor vehicle.