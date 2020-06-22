Online system to report minor crashes.

More than 400 minor crashes were reported on the national traffic information's online system in June.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the system, which was introduced to report accidents for insurance purposes late last year, has seen an increase in the number of people reporting minor crashes in order to claim from their insurers.

The system, according to RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane, recorded about 300 crashes a month since its launch.

"This online method was first introduced in September last year in order to bring convenience to motorists. The aim was to do away with the unnecessary queuing at the police stations to report a minor crash where people just needed a case number to claim from their insurances. Since this method was introduced we had 300 cases reported every month. It was only now in June that we saw the increase," Zwane said.

Zwane said the cases might have grown because of the lockdown period.

"This online method is legally binding and recognised by insurance companies. One has to report the incident within 24 hours and if it happens during weekend or a public holiday, they have to report on the next working day," Zwane said.

He said once a motorist had reported the incident online they will receive a receipt of submission.