24 pupils test positive at Eastern Cape boarding school

A KwaBhaca secondary school in the Alfred Nzo district has reported 24 Covid-19 cases after tests were done on some of the pupils last week, education superintendent-general Themba Kojana has confirmed.

On Friday, 24 Makaula Secondary School pupils tested positive and after these results, a further 253 pupils and 47 support staff were tested. Their results are still outstanding. Teachers are expected to be tested on Monday.

Kojana said the positive results had caused panic among parents and pupils, prompting some parents to take their children out of the school.

But Koana said the department was not pleased with the parents' decisions, as taking the boarder pupils home would put their family members at risk of cross-infection.