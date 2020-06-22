South Africa

IN PICTURES | Cape Town taxi ranks open while Gauteng strike shuts down routes

By Rethabile Radebe - 22 June 2020 - 12:35
Commuters in the Western Cape have not been left stranded by the taxi industry as there is no shutdown in the province, unlike in Gauteng, where taxi drivers are striking on Monday, June 22 2020, after a stalemate with the government over the Covid-19 relief package for the industry.
Image: Esa Alexander/ Timeslive

Cape Town commuters were able to swiftly get to work while it was a vastly different scenario in Gauteng, as day one of a taxi strike got under way in the province.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the transport department reached a stalemate last week when the industry was offered R1.135bn in assistance after it took a financial knock from the lockdown.

During stage 5 of the lockdown public transport was allowed to operate only at certain times of the day (5am-9am and 4pm-9pm). On top of that, the government also said taxis could not carry a full load of passengers.

The industry said the lockdown regulations had major financial ramifications and has dismissed the government's relief package as not enough.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the government had dug deep into its purse to offer the taxi industry a package.

In a statement the department said it had noted the objections of the industry and would meet stakeholders to discuss the matter. Mbalula will then give feedback on the outcomes of the meeting on Wednesday.

A woman selling biscuits at a Cape Town taxi rank carried on with no interruption, which was not the case for some street vendors in Gauteng, as the taxi industry there shut down on June 22 2020 after a stalemate with the government over the Covid-19 relief package.
Image: Esa Alexander/ Timeslive
An empty taxi rank in Tembisa as the taxi industry embarks on a shutdown on June 22 2020 in Gauteng after a stalemate between the government and industry over the Covid-19 relief package.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
It was business as usual for taxi drivers on the deck at Cape Town CBD on June 22 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander/ Timeslive
Commuters in the Western Cape were able to get to work on Monday June 22 2020 as taxi operators did not follow their colleagues in Gauteng in embarking on a strike.
Image: Esa Alexander/ Timeslive
Commuters across Gauteng have been left stranded as the taxi industry embarks on a shutdown on June 22 2020 in the province after a stalemate between the government and the industry regarding the relief fund offered.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
It was business as usual for taxi operators in the Western Cape on Monday June 22 2020. In Gauteng, the taxi industry went on strike after a stalemate with the government over the Covid-19 relief package offered.
Image: Esa Alexander/ Timeslive

