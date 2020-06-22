IN PICTURES | Cape Town taxi ranks open while Gauteng strike shuts down routes
Cape Town commuters were able to swiftly get to work while it was a vastly different scenario in Gauteng, as day one of a taxi strike got under way in the province.
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the transport department reached a stalemate last week when the industry was offered R1.135bn in assistance after it took a financial knock from the lockdown.
During stage 5 of the lockdown public transport was allowed to operate only at certain times of the day (5am-9am and 4pm-9pm). On top of that, the government also said taxis could not carry a full load of passengers.
The industry said the lockdown regulations had major financial ramifications and has dismissed the government's relief package as not enough.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the government had dug deep into its purse to offer the taxi industry a package.
In a statement the department said it had noted the objections of the industry and would meet stakeholders to discuss the matter. Mbalula will then give feedback on the outcomes of the meeting on Wednesday.
NO Strike: Business as usual for Cape Town taxi drivers but Driver Faried Marlie say they not getting any money, only the owners. @TimesLIVE @cpttraffic @WesternCapeGov @SowetanLIVE @CapeTown pic.twitter.com/B2krHRnaqQ— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) June 22, 2020
