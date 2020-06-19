South Africa

Security guard killed during school break-in

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 19 June 2020 - 14:46
A security guard was killed during a break in
A security guard was killed during a break in
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A security guard at Mthayiza Primary school in Gutshwa village in Mpumalanga was brutally murdered during a break-in on Thursday night.

The guard was shot 20 times.

According to the Mpumalanga education department, thugs broke into the school's computer centre and made off with laptops, projectors, routers and computers then destroyed surveillance equipment.

 Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba condemned the incident.

“It is indeed with heavy heart that our schools are inundated with such high spate of heinous crime of destroying, stealing public property and the killing of innocent lives at the time when our preoccupation must be that of fighting the invisible enemy – COVID 19," Majuba said.

Majuba requested communities to isolate and expose all criminals by working with the police.

"These criminals are hell-bent on destroying our future generation's heritage by breaking into in our schools." Majuba said.

15 security officers killed this year - industry calls for help

The Association of Private Security Owners of SA has called for an urgent investigation into "persistent" killings of security officers.
News
4 hours ago

Robbers foiled by Cresta mall security, cops

A shootout between police and robbers at Johannesburg's Cresta shopping centre has led to the arrest of two suspects.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X