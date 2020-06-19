Families build on land earmarked for school, naming the site Covid Village

About 100 families on Thursday started erecting homes on a vacant plot in Khayelitsha, Uitenhage, in the Eastern Cape.

The new occupation has been named Covid Village. Residents said they had cleared litter and thick bush to build their shacks.

Brothers Phumelelo and Phumzile November built two shacks for themselves and charged a female neighbour to set up her one-room shack. The brothers are unemployed.

“At last we will have what we call a roof over our heads during and after Covid-19,” said Phumzile.

Another land occupier, Nomonde Netnou, said she was building a house for herself and two children aged 13 and 16. She is unemployed and said she often had to use her children's grant to pay R400 rent.

“I have been a backyard dweller since 2007, also using my father’s pension money for rent. In Covid Village renting will be no more. I will finally have my own place,” she said.

Netnou said the price of building materials had increased, with short wooden planks costing R10 and a metre-long zinc sheet R400.

“People have increased prices ridiculously, knowing we are desperate. Everything is expensive. You have to hire someone to build a shack, and builders charge at least R300 for a shack with one room,” she said.

Community leader Vusumzi Ncula said many of the people occupying the land were doing so to “practise social distancing in overcrowded households".