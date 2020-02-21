Expropriation of land will be lawful, President Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday said that the process of land expropriation without compensation would not undermine property rights nor lead to land grabs.

Ramaphosa said this after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Wednesday warned that the plan to expropriate land without compensation would be "disastrous for the SA economy".

Speaking at the UN Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Pompeo said SA was planning on expropriating private property, and that such a move had proven to be a dismal failure in other countries like Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

However, Ramaphosa said the government was drafting a new bill which will clarify the circumstances under which land may be expropriated without compensation. He said the process would be guided by the constitution, the rule of law and promised there would be no land grabs.

"This is just one of the mechanism that are available to government to effect redistribution, far from undermining property rights. These changes will broaden the property rights of all South Africans," Ramaphosa said in parliament yesterday.