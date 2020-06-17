Pitch Black Afro's case postponed as he fails to pitch up in court

Rapper Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, did not pitch up in court on Wednesday morning for judgment on his murder trial.

Ngcobo, who has been on trial for the murder of his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane and defeating the ends of justice, was supposed to be transported with other inmates to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg but did not make it to court.

A flustered looking police officer came into the court room that was supposed to hear Ngcobo's matter and said the rapper had been left behind and would therefore not be attending court on Wednesday.

Ngcobo allegedly killed his wife in a B&B on December 30 2018 after an argument ensued. He admitted to the crime and later made a 180 degrees turn, claiming that he was forced into making the confession by police officers. Judge J du Plesis has since found his statement to be admissable.

Judgment has been postponed to Thursday.