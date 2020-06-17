South Africa

Western Cape records 44 more Covid-19 deaths, breakthrough in recovery trial

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 17 June 2020 - 07:32
The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 44 in the Western Cape, 9 in the Eastern Cape and four in KwaZulu-Natal.
The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 44 in the Western Cape, 9 in the Eastern Cape and four in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

SA's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,625 with a massive increase in new cases recorded, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening.

The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 44 in the Western Cape, nine in the Eastern Cape and four in KwaZulu-Natal.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is 76,334.

Recoveries to date number 42,063, which translates into a recovery rate of 55%.

“We are extremely excited that there has been an important breakthrough in one of the therapeutic trials for Covid-19 management.

“The recovery (randomised evaluation of Covid-19 therapy) trial has published results on the therapeutic merits of low dose dexamethasone which are extremely promising and are easily implementable in our country,” Mkhize said.

He said dexamethasone was a well-known and widely used steroid that had potent anti-inflammatory properties.

“It is used in allergic reactions, asthma and other conditions where the inflammatory component of the disease needs to be controlled for better outcomes.”

SA records 57 more Covid-19 deaths and more than 4,000 new cases

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA on Sunday was 70,038.
News
2 days ago

Covid-19 deaths in SA climb to 1,354

SA's Covid-19 death toll had climbed to 1,354 with a mortality rate of 2.2%, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in an update on Friday evening.
News
4 days ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, death toll at 435,682: What you need to know

More than 8.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 435,682​ have died, according to a Reuters ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X