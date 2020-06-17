Western Cape records 44 more Covid-19 deaths, breakthrough in recovery trial
SA's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,625 with a massive increase in new cases recorded, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening.
The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 44 in the Western Cape, nine in the Eastern Cape and four in KwaZulu-Natal.
The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is 76,334.
Recoveries to date number 42,063, which translates into a recovery rate of 55%.
“We are extremely excited that there has been an important breakthrough in one of the therapeutic trials for Covid-19 management.
“The recovery (randomised evaluation of Covid-19 therapy) trial has published results on the therapeutic merits of low dose dexamethasone which are extremely promising and are easily implementable in our country,” Mkhize said.
He said dexamethasone was a well-known and widely used steroid that had potent anti-inflammatory properties.
“It is used in allergic reactions, asthma and other conditions where the inflammatory component of the disease needs to be controlled for better outcomes.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.