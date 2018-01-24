Leleti Khumalo 'took offer she couldn't refuse'

Veteran actress and internationally acclaimed Sarafina movie star Leleti Khumalo

quit SABC1's Uzalo after receiving an offer she could not refuse.

"People have been forming stories around why I left Uzalo. To set the record straight, there is no bad blood between me and Uzalo producers," Khumalo said. "The reason I left was because the offer I was given was irresistible."

This week Khumalo was unveiled as the leading lady in the new Duma Ndlovu-produced drama series Imbewu: The Seed, a ground-breaking local show expected to premiere on e.tv in April.

"I was offered a leading role and to crown it all, to become an executive producer of the very same show where I play a lead role."

She was excited because "it is the first time that I will be part of a production team. In this industry we all want to grow.

"I've been acting for more than three decades now. It is an opportunity I could not resist."