eThekwini pledges probe into 'misbehaving' councillors ahead of court challenge

A full investigation is under way into which “unscrupulous individuals and misbehaving council members” constantly muted eThekwini DA leader Nicole Graham during the city’s virtual budget meeting at the end of May.

But, speaker Weziwe Thusi says, this does not mean that the Durban high court should grant her wish and declare the meeting to be unlawful and order that a new virtual hearing be held.

Graham has launched an urgent court application, to be heard on Wednesday, saying the leadership of the majority ANC had failed to adhere to “constitutional and statutory” obligations when it approved the budget on May 29.

“This application concerns the nature and extent of the obligation upon a council to ensure public participation in its decision making processes,” she says. “The meeting was undemocratic.”