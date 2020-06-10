Durban licensing office closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The Goble Road vehicle licensing office in Durban was temporarily closed on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport announced that the office was closed, after having reopened only on Monday.

"The temporary closure and disruption of services with effect from today [Wednesday] is as a result of precautionary measures that need to be taken by the department to allow health workers to conduct an assessment and screening of all staff members working in this office," said the department in a statement.

It noted that there was no indication of any risks to members of the public who had visited the office.