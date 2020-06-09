eThekwini DA leader wants budget overturned as she was 'muted' in virtual debate

The DA in eThekwini wants a court to declare last month’s budget hearing, during which its leader was “repeatedly muted”, to be unlawful and order that a new virtual hearing be held.

In an urgent Durban high court application lodged on Monday, the party’s leader on the council Nicole Graham says the leadership of the majority ANC had failed to adhere to “constitutional and statutory” obligations when it approved the budget on May 29.

“This application concerns the nature and extent of the obligation upon a council to ensure public participation in its decision-making processes,” she says.

“The meeting was undemocratic.”

Graham outlined how the Facebook feed, being viewed by 15,000 people, suddenly turned off after nearly three hours - and just two minutes into her budget speech.

“And then I was denied my right to participate in the second broadcast. I was repeatedly muted by someone with access to the controls, that is an administrator. No-one could hear me,” she said.