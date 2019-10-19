Rhodes won't fall, says head of Oxford University scholarship programme

Rhodes might have fallen at the University of Cape Town, but his name will live on in scholarships that allow graduates from around the world to study at Oxford University in the UK.

The head of the Rhodes scholarship programme, Elizabeth Kiss, said changing the name would amount to “running away” from the complicated legacy of colonialism.

The Rhodes Must Fall campaign at UCT, which began when faeces was thrown at the 19th century British colonialist’s statue on upper campus, achieved its first success a month later when the monument was removed and placed in storage, where it remains.

In the longer term, the campaign took on institutional racism, UCT’s racial transformation and decolonisation, and heralded the Fees Must Fall movement which forced the government into major concessions on access to tertiary education.

The campaign also rippled around the world, but Kiss told The Times in London on Saturday she would resist pressure to remove the name of Cecil Rhodes from the 117-year-old scholarship programme.

Supporters of Rhodes Must Fall say a man who was racist, seized land from black Africans and prepared the ground for apartheid should not be celebrated. They want his statue at Oriel College in Oxford to suffer the same fate as the 85-year-old UCT statue.