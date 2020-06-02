Comair 'unlikely to start operating until November'

Although domestic flights have been opened up under level 3 of the lockdown, Comair - which operates BAA and kulula.com in SA - says it is unlikely to take to the skies again until November.

In a statement, the airline's business rescue practitioners said the company required a "substantial cash injection".

"The aircraft are currently in a preservation programme to ensure that they are ready to fly again. The resumption of operations now would however require securing fuel suppliers and covering numerous other costs, which the airline would not be able to meet without a significant cash injection," read the statement, issued on Tuesday.

As part of the business rescue, Comair employees have been placed on unpaid leave, with retrenchment processes under way.