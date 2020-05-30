KZN police investigating culpable homicide case after cop killed in car accident

According to police, the officer, aged 34, who was in full police uniform, was on his way to work, at Escombe police station in Queensburgh, west of Durban, when the incident occurred

“The member was travelling in his private motor vehicle when he passed away at the scene, which is on the M7 highway. At this stage, police are continuing with investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident. Only the member's vehicle was at the scene of [the] crime,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said that a case of negligent driving was also being investigated.