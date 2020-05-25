SA Medical Research Council sorry for 'embarrassment' caused by Prof Glenda Gray

Health minister Zweli Mkhize will not comment about a letter written by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) extending a "heartfelt and unconditional apology" to the ministry after Prof Glenda Gray questioned the scientific rationale for the national lockdown.

Mkhize's spokesperson, Lwazi Manzi, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday the minister had requested that the department did not comment on the letter.

Manzi would not confirm if Mkhize had received the letter.

"The minister will not comment. He will deal with the matter internally," said Manzi.

Gray, a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 and president of the SAMRC, was last week accused of “unbecoming conduct” by Mkhize for the comments she made in an interview with News24.

She was quoted in the interview as saying that some of the lockdown regulations were “not based in science”, were “completely unmeasured”, and were “almost as if someone is sucking regulations out of their thumb and implementing rubbish”.