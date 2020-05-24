South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | If not science, then what is lockdown based on?

By Paige Muller, Graeme Hosken and Alex Patrick - 24 May 2020 - 09:59
'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.
'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.
Image: GroundUp/South African Medical Research Council

In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown we look at the toll lockdown is having on the South African economy and consider Prof Glenda Gray's accusation that government’s risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy is “unscientific”.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.

PODCAST | WEEK 5: Survivor's guilt

Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, track, record and reflect on the events and people that make up SA’s biggest ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Week 4: Holding on to our humanity

What happens to our humanity when we ignore the suffering of those around us?
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | WEEK 3: The fight for survival

Will the inability to earn mean that some South Africans will starve before they face the prospect of contracting Covid-19
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | WEEK 1: The fight for control

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR: For South Africans in densely populated urban areas, it is almost impossible to socially isolate and ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X