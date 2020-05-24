Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown
PODCAST | If not science, then what is lockdown based on?
In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown we look at the toll lockdown is having on the South African economy and consider Prof Glenda Gray's accusation that government’s risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy is “unscientific”.
LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:
In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.
'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.