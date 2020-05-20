40,000 could die in SA when Covid-19 storm peaks: experts

SA is likely to face a crisis due to a shortage of ICU beds when the Covid-19 storm lands wreaking havoc and claiming at least 40,000 lives.

A consortium of experts who have been providing the health department with scenarios that could unfold in the coming months made this revelation during a webinar with the media and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening.

The experts say that the country is likely to see 30,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 — the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus — by the end of May, and an estimated 475 people will have lost the fight to the virus in the same period.

Currently the country has 17,200 confirmed cases, with the death toll standing at 312.