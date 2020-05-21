Jacob Zuma loses bid to appeal 'defamation tweet' ruling on Hanekom

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to appeal against a high court ruling that found he had defamed former minister Derek Hanekom by calling him a “known enemy agent” on Twitter.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication BusinessLIVE reported on Thursday that Zuma’s application to the SCA was “dismissed with costs on the grounds that there was no reasonable prospect of success”.

Durban high court judge Dhaya Pillay had in September 2019 ordered Zuma to remove the tweet and publish an apology within 24 hours.

Hanekom, the former tourism minister - in Zuma's administration – sued Zuma for R500,000 in damages after the former president tweeted in July 2019 that he was a “known enemy agent”, TimesLIVE reported previously.

Hanekom said this had caused him “immense harm and damage”, giving the impression that he was an apartheid spy.