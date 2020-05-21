Clinic closes as staff member tests positive in new Covid-19 case after area has 100% recovery rate.

The Mpumalanga department of health on Wednesday closed a clinic after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

According to MEC Sasekani Manzini, one person at the Driekoppies Clinic outside Malalane tested positive for Covid-19 and that necessitated the temporary closure of the clinic to trace all the contacts.

All staff were in contact with the case and will have to be quarantined.

"The tracing team is busy with the tracing of patients who were in direct contact with the case,” said Manzini.

She said a temporary mobile clinic will be used from Thursday at the clinic’s premises to provide healthcare services to the community.

“The clinic will be fumigated and will remain closed pending the outcome of the results. It is imperative that we minimise the spread of the virus at all cost.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused, however the safety of our staff and community comes first,” said Manzini.