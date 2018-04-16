Lack of nurses forces patients to queue from 3am

The HIV/Aids activist who broke into the Kgabo clinic's pharmacy and dispensed medication to patients in Winterveldt said he did this out of frustration and to highlight the crisis at public health facilities in Tshwane.

Bhekisisa Mazibuko, a Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) activist, spent the Easter weekend in the Loate police station's holding cells after using a brick to break the door of the pharmacy.

The 42-year-old, who has been living with HIV for 23 years, said he decided to break into the pharmacy after nurses closed it at 4pm, without attending to chronic medication patients who had waited for eight hours.

"I had already dispensed medication to 20 hypertension, diabetes and HIV patients when police arrived," he said. "I admit what I did was wrong but as an activist, I had to act to draw attention to the appalling treatment of patients at the clinic."