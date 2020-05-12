PE clinic closes after a nurse dies and 11 staff test positive for Covid-19

Health unions said that the department’s Covid-19 standard operating plan (SOP) was negligent and that the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) posed an even greater risk to both the clinic and the Zwide community.

On Monday, dozens of the patients outside the facility were advised by security guards to go to another clinic. Only staff members were allowed in.

Mziyanda Twani, provincial secretary at the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), said a few weeks ago a nurse went home because she was feeling exhausted. She took a nap and never woke up, he said. She was later tested and found to be Covid-19 positive.

“The staff demanded that everyone be tested for Covid-19 and the clinic cleaned. However, the cleaning company cleaned only the pharmacy where the deceased member worked, not the entire building. This was on the weekend of May 2-3. The rest of the staff went back to work on May 4, even though they did not yet know the results of their tests,” he said.