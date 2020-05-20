Unions say teachers' safety must come first

Several teacher unions have expressed mixed reaction to the plan to reopen schools on June 1.

Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers Organisation, said they believe it is a good thing that there is some direction on the country's education.

"But now if you consider that the PPEs have only been delivered for the school management team and also not in all schools then we have to deliver for the teachers and then the pupils; it's a tall order and one asks if we are going to manage to do this in a short space of time from now till June 1.

"I think that report is embellished, that is why I want to see independent monitors get in there and give us the real picture on the ground