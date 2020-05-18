Winter initiation season cancelled over fears of quick Covid-19 spread

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has warned that the winter initiation season could become fertile ground for the coronavirus to spread quickly among initiates.

Zolani Mkiva, Contralesa secretary-general, said the institution’s national executive committee (NEC) had unanimously resolved to not only suspend the winter season, but to cancel it.

“We could not afford to risk the lives of our children. Of course, it was not an easy decision but Covid-19 has disrupted everything in the universe and this makes the year 2020 an unusual year in the history of human rights,” he said.

Mkiva said the cancellation followed the extensive consultation process involving all the various cultural committees that practice the custom of the right to passage from boys to men from all the nine provinces.