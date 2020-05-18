South Africa

Man appears in Cape Town court after R6m ecstasy bust

By aron hyman - 18 May 2020 - 15:40
The container in which the R6.3m ecstasy consignment was discovered.
The container in which the R6.3m ecstasy consignment was discovered.
Image: Hawks

A Durbanville man appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday morning after he was arrested at his house in the middle-class suburb in connection with a R6m ecstasy bust.

Hendrick Johannes van Eck, 30, was released on R10,000 bail after a brief court appearance. He is expected back in court on September 2.

His arrest followed an intelligence-driven multi-agency operation at Cape Town harbour, where the Hawks' narcotics enforcement bureau, police crime intelligence, and Sars custom officials tracked a consignment of ecstasy from Europe.

The contraband, including MDMA powder worth R6.3m and a further R70,000 worth of tablets, was discovered stashed in wooden furniture being transported in a shipping container.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the shipment was allegedly destined for the house in Durbanville where Van Eck was arrested.

“During the search at the house the joint team confiscated approximately 1kg of hydroponic cannabis with an estimated street value of R120,000 as well as equipment used for the cultivation of hydroponic cannabis,” said Nkwalase. “The acting provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Brig Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, commended the joint team for uncovering a consignment of drugs.”

'Ecstasy in furniture' leads cops to hydroponic dagga stash in Cape Town

An illicit drug shipment from Europe worth an estimated R6m led investigators to a house in Durbanville, Cape Town, where a 30-year-old man was ...
News
3 days ago

Another blow to Free State 'drug cartel'

The seventh member of a massive Free State drug syndicate appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday after his arrest by the Hawks’ ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X