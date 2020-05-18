Lockdown regulations not meant to harm citizens - Ramaphosa

Some of the criticism the government received during the lockdown were about what people can buy and not buy from clothing shops, arresting citizens for trying to make a living and the brutality by law enforcement officers, like the one which resulted in the death of Collins Khosa in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.

The DA and the Freedom Front-Plus have also both challenged, in court, the “Draconian” regulations the government has enforced since declaring the state of national disaster and subsequently lockdown almost two months ago. In their separate court actions, the parties have called for government to end the lockdown and are also challenging the National Disaster Management Act which they argue gives the government too much unchecked power.

Ramaphosa said he could not stand in the way of anyone, even as president, as it was their constitutional right to approach the courts whenever they were dissatisfied with the government’s decisions. He said that was one way of holding the government accountable. “While we would prefer to avoid the need for any legal action against government, we should accept that citizens who are unhappy with whatever action that government has decided on implementing have a right to approach our courts for any form of relief they seek. This is a normal tenet of a constitutional democracy and a perfectly acceptable practice in a country founded on the rule of law,” Ramaphosa said.

“We have checks and balances in place to ensure that every aspect of governance is able to withstand constitutional scrutiny. Where we are found wanting, we will be held to account by our courts and, above all, by our citizens. Besides our courts, our Chapter 9 institutions exist to advance the rights of citizens, as do the bodies tasked with oversight over the law enforcement agencies."