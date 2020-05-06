Insurance ombud names and shames worst performing life insurers for 2019

Most of the complaints received by the ombudsman for long-term insurance (OLTI) last year were about funeral polices - and more than half of those concerned declined claims.

In releasing its annual report for 2019, the ombud’s office revealed that 3Sixty Life was the worst-performing insurer of the year in terms of the service it provided.

This was "reflected in the number of second reminders - 120 - the office had to send to the insurer because of a lack of response to complaints".

On its website, 3Sixty Life, formerly Union Life, prominently displays its promise: “No one financially left behind.”

Funeral cover complaints made up 42% of all complaints received by the office last year, slightly more than the previous year - with 52.5% being about declined claims and almost 31% about poor service.