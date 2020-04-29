Can I move home yet? Covid-19 lockdown regulations require clarity

Cox is based in Johannesburg, and needs to move into her recently purchased home, just 5km from where she is currently staying.

Anisa Khan of KwaZulu-Natal wants to know if her tenants can move out of her property on Friday.

“They were due to move out at the end of April and I have signed a new lease with an incoming tenant, but now my tenant says that they were unable to find a new place because they could not view any.

“I am in a conundrum as to what to do and how to be fair to both the current and the new-incoming tenant, who expects to move in as soon as the lockdown moves to level 4.”

Luthando Falakahla wants to move from a flat in Joburg South to one in Joburg central, but can’t tell from the regulations whether or not that’s allowed when the country moves into level 4 lockdown from Friday.

National removals company Eezi Move would also dearly like clarity on what it calls “an extremely grey area”, and has written to transport minister Fikile Mbalula requesting that.

“We haven’t had a response yet, but we are hoping for one” within a day, said head of operations Chris Davel.

In the meantime the company has been taking bookings for interprovincial moves from Friday and putting plans in place to carry them out.