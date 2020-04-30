Are gyms legally entitled to keep debiting members' accounts during lockdown?

Under lockdown, gym members are no longer rating their fitness clubs on their facilities, trainers or range of classes but on one thing only — whether they are freezing their memberships at no cost.

Virgin Active, the country’s biggest fitness company by far, with more than 130 clubs, led the way in announcing that all memberships would automatically be frozen during the lockdown. No debit orders were processed this month.

Planet Fitness, with 30 clubs countrywide, has done the same, as has Viva Gym, which has seven clubs, most of them in Gauteng. “All memberships are currently frozen and you will not get charged any fee until we open again,” the company tells its members on its website.

But members of many other gym groups, as well as independent gyms, are not benefiting from a total break in fees during lockdown.