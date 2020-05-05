State should help save dying publications - Union

The closure of some of the country's prominent magazine groups should be a wake up call for government to intervene.

These comments were made by Communications Workers Union, the country's biggest labour union by membership numbers, after the board of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers on Tuesday announced plans to close its magazines division.

The company, which publishes titles such as Bona, Farmer's Weekly, Food & Home Entertaining, Garden and Home, Living and Loving, said it was willing to consider offers from people with financial resources to buy its ailing magazine business division.

The news from Caxton comes on the heels of a similar announcement fromAssociated Media Publishers. AMP, which owned Cosmopolitan, among other magazine titles, announced last week that it was closing doors after 38 years of operation due to cancellations of advertising in the period leading up and over the lockdown period.

CWU secretary general Aubrey Tshabalala told SowetanLIVE there were many ways in which the state could assist the print media industry, which has been beset by declining advertising revenue and low circulation numbers due to the coronavirus lockdown.