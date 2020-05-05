Limpopo ANC ward committee member arrested for fake permits

"Some of the community members started complaining about the prices he charged and called the police. He has been operating for the past two weeks," the source said.

The second source said Ramodisa was arrested immediately after issuing permits to two men who wanted to travel to Gauteng. "Police hid their marked cars a distance away, and immediately after the two men left his yard, police in uniform came and arrested him."

Giyani police spokesperson Ridgewell Rikhotso said: "It is alleged that the suspect was arrested after a driven operation by police following a tip-off from community members that there was a councillor selling permits."

Rikhotso said the informers got their permits for R100 [each] after negotiations and made an agreement they will pay the remaining amount of R150. He said police then went to Ramodisa's place with the fake permits he had printed.

"Upon arrival at the said place, they found three other clients waiting to buy permits. One of them told police that she had arranged with the suspect to come and get the permit so she could travel to Gauteng for school.

"The suspect was arrested immediately after he failed to explain to the police about the fake permits which he was selling. A laptop, cellphones and printer which he was using to type and print the permits were confiscated."

Ramodisa's case was postponed to July 14.

ANC Mark Shope region spokesperson Sonia Ngobeni had not responded to questions at the time of going to print.