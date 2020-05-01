Travel between provinces now allowed - but only for seven days, Dlamini-Zuma says

Any person who was not at their place of residence or work prior to the start of the lockdown, and could therefore not travel back to where they needed to be, are now permitted, on a once-off basis, to return to their places of residence or work.

But they only have seven days to do so.

Thereafter, these individuals will be required to stay put until the end of alert level 4.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said in a statement that the many citizens who were desperate to travel between municipalities or provinces to get to where they needed to be could now do so between Friday and May 7.

“For this purpose, there will be no need for people to obtain and produce a permit in order to cross provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

“The security structures will however put measures in place to ensure those who make use of the window will do so once-off, and one-way only.

”We urge all South Africans to recognise the unprecedented crisis facing the country due to COVID-19 and to use the opportunity provided for once off travel responsibly by still adhering to the lockdown regulations,” Dlamini-Zuma added.