Family self-isolates after four test positive for Covid-19

I miss being able to share a meal with my family where we’d make jokes and enjoy each other’s company — now we have to talk behind a glass window.

That was the sentiment of Sifiso Matanga, 29, who lives in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth, with 11 family members at his aunt’s house, reports HeraldLIVE.

The split in the family came when they discovered four members of the family had tested positive for Covid-19.

Three of the family members who have tested positive are living in outside rooms in the yard while those who are negative are staying in the house.

The fourth member of the family who is positive is self-isolating inside the house.