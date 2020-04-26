Court upholds state appeal against 'shockingly inappropriate' sentence for father who shot son dead

The Gauteng Division High Court has upheld an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) against the “shockingly inappropriate” sentence imposed on a Vanderbijlpark man who shot his son dead after allegedly mistaking him for a burglar.

Coert Johannes Kruger, 51, was cautioned and discharged by the regional court on September 13 2019 without serving any jail time after pleading guilty to killing his son.

“The accused shot and killed his own son, Coert Johannes Kruger Junior, who was on the roof of his grandmother’s house on the evening of 22 March 2019. He pleaded guilty to a charge of murder and explained that he reacted to an alarm activation at his mother's house (grandmother to the deceased) and met with a security guard from the security company that called him earlier. After an investigation the accused and the security guard located a person on the roof and he immediately shot at him, only to realise at a later stage that it was his own son,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson for Gauteng Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said the state's appeal was based on the premise of misdirection and it further held the view that the trial court had imposed a sentence that was “shockingly inappropriate”.