South Africa

DA lays criminal charge against KZN premier for 'illegal gathering' to salute health care workers

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 27 April 2020 - 18:51
The DA has charged KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala for defying the lockdown law by convening an illegal gathering on Freedom Day
The DA has charged KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala for defying the lockdown law by convening an illegal gathering on Freedom Day
Image: KZN Government via Twitter

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard laid a criminal charge against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala for what she believed was an illegal gathering at Clairwood, south of Durban.

According to her complaint to police, Zikalala had contravened the Disaster Management Act and the national lockdown regulations at Clairwood Hospital at 10:30am.

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard laid a criminal charge against KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala at the Montclair police station
DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard laid a criminal charge against KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala at the Montclair police station
Image: supplied

In a video shot outside the Montclair police station where she laid the charge, Kohler Barnard said nurses and other essentials workers were allegedly "pulled out of the hospital in order to listen to Zikalala speak."

"They claim that there was social distancing but that is irrelevant because in terms of Disaster Management Act, no gathering may take place unless it is a funeral. This was most certainly not a funeral."

"Premier Zikalala had no right to hold such an event, especially in light of the fact that the police are picking up civilians all over KwaZulu-Natal on the most ridiculous charges like going to buy a loaf of bread or picking up their mother from hospital," she said.

Zikalala's spokesman Lennox Mabaso could not be reached for comment.

Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier

While many other cities across SA will downgrade to level four on Friday, there is a good chance that eThekwini will not.
News
17 hours ago

'All is not well': KZN premier promises 'intensified' lockdown in Durban

There will be "no compromises" in the enforcement of the national lockdown in Durban, as the coastal city has become KwaZulu-Natal's Covid-19 ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X