WATCH | Durban Primary School pupils have message for 'Captain SA'

Pupils from Durban Primary School in Umbilo have sent a thank you message to “Captain SA”, President Cyril Ramaphosa, for his leadership during lockdown.

In a video shared on Twitter on Freedom Day, grade 7 pupils from the school praised the “man who has us beaming with pride, our backbone during these trying times”.

“Durban Primary School pupils from grade R to grade 7 have created this especially for you. Our hero, Our President, Our strength. We Salute you!” the video was captioned.