WATCH | 'Happy' tears as postponed wedding couple get surprise 'visit' from guests

Their wedding, which was due to take place on Sunday, had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kyle Hyam and Gaby Trathen met as children way back through family circles.

Hyam, the MD at New Vantage Properties and Trathen, owner of beauty salon Bloom & Blush, had been together for more than three years.

They were engaged in September 2019 and were looking forward to saying “I do” on April 26.