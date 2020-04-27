Covid-19 infections at 4,546

There are 4,546 positive Covid-19 cases in the country, the health ministry confirmed on Sunday evening.

This represents an increase of 185 cases since figures were released on Saturday.

There was an additional death in the Western Cape, increasing the total number of deaths to 87.

The Western Cape continues to have the highest number of infections at 1,608 followed by Gauteng at 1,331. The province with the fewest recorded infections remains the Northern Cape with 17.