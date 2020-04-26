East London mom fighting both Covid-19 and stage 4 cancer

Mc Ewen, who is currently self-isolating at home, told DispatchLIVE that while she was very unwell and her breathing was painful and difficult, she was determined to beat the disease.

“I’ll kick Covid-19’s butt, just like I’m going to kick cancer’s butt. Because I’m a mom, and that’s what we do. We don’t give up! We fight until our last breath. I have my sons, my precious boys, to live for,” she said.

Unable to work for some time because of lockdown regulations, as well as her illness, on top of everything the single mom now has no source of income.

Because of this and her declining health, Mc Ewen is desperate to move back to Komani to be with her family. Good Samaritans have set up a fund to help her achieve this through the registered non-profit organisation Wings of Love. They can be contacted on 061 426 6578.