SA free but not independent, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema lamented on Monday that as South Africa celebrated Freedom Day it must be clear that the country was not yet independent.

Malema was speaking in an online address.

He said as much as there were victories to celebrate about this day marking the democratic breakthrough in 1994, there were plenty shortcomings that should be acknowledged.

SA had achieved political freedom, while economic freedom remained only a dream.

“As revolutionaries it is important that we remember this day as an important transition to political freedom, not one where we achieved independence,” said Malema.

“It is nations such as Burkina Faso, where Thomas Sankara ceased the land and built a productive industrial and agricultural economy and refused to pay economic debt where independence was achieved.