Company sorry for advertising chicken necks, gizzards 'for your domestic worker'
A company in Musina, Limpopo, has apologised after being taken to task for advertising chicken necks, feet and gizzards “for your domestic worker”.
An advertisement featuring the company logo and address stated that it was open and ready “to serve you”.
“In order to make things easy and convenient, we will be doing deliveries on orders R300 and above. Payments – strictly cash,” the advert read.
Several foods on special were listed including braaivleis rump, chicken drumsticks, mince and “ouma” boerewors.
But what followed angered many South Africans on social media - “for your domestic worker, we have chicken necks, gizzards, head and feet.”
“This is sheer racism, bigotry and an insult to our beloved mothers, fathers and sisters alike,” read one reaction posted online.
Ok what kind of msunery is this.......domestic workers play a huge role in our lives......they dont deserve such disrespect........thina our home is also caroline's home......she eats whatever we eat.....and if she wants can drink whatever........nxa.......they owe our mothers sisters aunt's who look after our home a huge apology
“People in Musina let’s boycott buying from CY Frozen Foods as they think domestic workers are inferior human beings,” read another
Celebrities including Somizi Mhlongo also weighed in, saying: “Domestic workers play a huge role in our lives ... they don’t deserve such disrespect ... they owe our mothers, sisters, aunts who look after our home a huge apology.”
The company has since apologised in an open letter for the remark.
“CY Frozen Foods would like to sincerely and unreservedly apologise to the community of Musina for the insult caused by our recent advertisement,” it read.
“We, the management of CY Frozen Foods, take full responsibility for the regrettable advertisement which does not constitute our values and respect for our customers, whom we have always valued.”