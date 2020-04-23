WATCH | KZN community protests outside hospital after Covid-19 admissions

Angry community members protested outside Ntunjambili Hospital near KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on Thursday against the admission of Covid-19 patients to the facility.

Police were called in and they dispersed the protesters using teargas.

Health MEC in KwaZulu-Natal Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu slated the protest and called for people not to stigmatise those diagnosed with Covid-19.

“This follows the burning of tyres outside Unjunjambili Hospital, near KwaDukuza, by community members who are angry, following the admission of 10 patients who are Covid-19 positive to the hospital,” she said.