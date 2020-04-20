Two employees test positive for Covid-19 at Alex Mall.

Two Pick n Pay employees who work at the Alex Mall in Johannesburg have tested positive to Covid-19, forcing the shop to temporarily close.

This was confirmed by the mall management on Monday morning.

“The store is currently being thoroughly sanitized and all necessary protocols and procedures are being followed. It will open for trade as soon as all parties agree it is safe to do so, mostly by midday on Monday 20 April,” said the mall’s marketing manager Lily Bophela.

She added that mall management is in contact with Pick n Pay concerning the wellbeing of their staff and also the community it serves.

“They have confirmed that they will be screening, testing and if necessary, isolating staff members that may have come to contact with those that have already tested positive,” she said.

The mall, however, will remain open with strict measures to effect social distancing and implement hygiene.